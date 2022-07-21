Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Greenpro Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenpro Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Greenpro Capital as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenpro Capital Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ GRNQ opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Greenpro Capital has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital ( NASDAQ:GRNQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 359.80%. The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

