Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Short Interest Update

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Gritstone bio Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of Gritstone bio stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,096. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $210.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.53. Gritstone bio has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $14.42.
Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 712.33% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gritstone bio will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Gritstone bio from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
Gritstone bio Company Profile
Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.
