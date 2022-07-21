Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Short Interest Update

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Gritstone bio Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Gritstone bio stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,096. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $210.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.53. Gritstone bio has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $14.42.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 712.33% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gritstone bio will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gritstone bio

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRTS. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth about $21,578,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Gritstone bio during the fourth quarter worth about $22,785,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Gritstone bio by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,429,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,099,000 after purchasing an additional 608,086 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone bio during the fourth quarter worth about $6,034,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth about $1,154,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Gritstone bio from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.