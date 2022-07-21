Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 104,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,548,612. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.30. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 72.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 81.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

