Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Celanese makes up approximately 1.5% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Celanese worth $18,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $115.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.74 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.63.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. Celanese’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.19.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

