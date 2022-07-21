Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $16.49 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of SS&C Technologies worth $16,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.59 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.53.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

