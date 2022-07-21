Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $4.51 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

BAC stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

