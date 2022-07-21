Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 7.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 6.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $207,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $159.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.91 and a 200-day moving average of $171.82. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. MKM Partners upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,929. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

