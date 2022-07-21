Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 58.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 33.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $85.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.71. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $88.18.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DOX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.