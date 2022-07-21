Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 15,635 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 107,752 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.97 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

