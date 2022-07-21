HaloDAO (RNBW) Price Hits $0.0050

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HaloDAO has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $28,254.13 and $1.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.62 or 0.00347227 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015704 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001708 BTC.
HaloDAO Coin Profile
HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance.
HaloDAO Coin Trading
