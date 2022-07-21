Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Rating) shot up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €13.84 ($13.98) and last traded at €13.64 ($13.78). 51,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.50 ($13.64).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($16.67) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.55.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

