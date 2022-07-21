Hammond Power Solutions (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Shares Down 10.4%

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 10.89 and last traded at 10.89. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at 12.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Hammond Power Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 11.90.
Hammond Power Solutions Announces Dividend
Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile
Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells custom electrical engineered magnetics, standard electrical dry-types, cast resins, liquid filled transformers, and wound magnetic products for electrical and electronic industries. The company offers autotransformers, buck-boost transformers, control transformers, distribution transformers, drive isolation transformers, encapsulated transformers, furnace transformers, multi-pulse transformers, pad mounted transformers, regulating transformers, and medium voltage distribution transformers, as well as reactors, active harmonic filters, dV/dT filters, and unitized substations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hammond Power Solutions (HMDPF)
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
- Is Netflix Still A Buy After Losing 1 Million Subscribers?
- Are General Electric’s Downgrades A Warning Sign Or A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.