Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,851,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.09% of Royal Caribbean Cruises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $240,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $2,774,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Barclays started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

NYSE RCL traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170,251. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $98.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.97.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

