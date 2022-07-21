Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 437,344 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 1.22% of Verint Systems worth $40,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000.

Verint Systems stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.87. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $39.83 and a one year high of $56.39.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.52 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $290,912.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $290,912.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Egan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,254.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,701 shares of company stock worth $1,198,489 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

