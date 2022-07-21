Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $194.17 Million Stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,981,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056,002 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF makes up 3.2% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 12.77% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $194,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,163,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,994,000 after acquiring an additional 558,355 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,184,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 355,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,393,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 315,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,046,000 after buying an additional 42,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,267.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 285,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after buying an additional 264,909 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Price Performance

PEJ stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.35. The company had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,748. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average of $43.89.

About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

