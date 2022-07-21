Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 3,280 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $86.01. 18,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,635,294. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day moving average of $91.25. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $81.26 and a 52 week high of $107.46.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

