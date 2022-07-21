Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 36,559 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,559 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.61% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $49,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,227,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,026. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $67.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.46.

