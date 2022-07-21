Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 490,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $22,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VPL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,051. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $61.39 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.78.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

