Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $81.33 on Thursday. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.32.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Hasbro

A number of brokerages have commented on HAS. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

In related news, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 0.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

