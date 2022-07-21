Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21, RTT News reports. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HAS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.28. 4,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,335. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.32. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In other news, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hasbro by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.11.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

