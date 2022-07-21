Hathor (HTR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.28 Million

Hathor (HTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. Hathor has a total market cap of $37.26 million and $1.28 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 909,852,112 coins and its circulating supply is 233,907,112 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hathor

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

