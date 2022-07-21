Haven Protocol (XHV) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $347,044.00

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00002313 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $15.17 million and approximately $347,044.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,100.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,575.32 or 0.06819289 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00023289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00251033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00106203 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.60 or 0.00651928 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.00528422 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005907 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,403,897 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.