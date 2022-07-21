Haverford Financial Services Inc. Acquires 7,968 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up 3.4% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.64. 2,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,579. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

