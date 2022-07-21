Haverford Financial Services Inc. Buys 418 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.9% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,031,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $32.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $570.98. 4,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

