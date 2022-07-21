Haverford Financial Services Inc. Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 1.6% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Members Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.6% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 9,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 26,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 61,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.58. The stock had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.36. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.