Haverford Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,737 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,057 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 4.8% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $2.42 on Thursday, reaching $92.73. 20,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.36 and a 200-day moving average of $100.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

