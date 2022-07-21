Haverford Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $139,410,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $106,003,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 118,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,095,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $268.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.