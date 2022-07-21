Haverford Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $139,410,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $106,003,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %
Bank of America stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 118,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,095,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $268.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70.
Bank of America Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
