Head to Head Survey: ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) & Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) and Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProFrac and Select Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $768.35 million 3.05 -$42.42 million N/A N/A Select Energy Services $764.62 million 1.00 -$42.22 million ($0.16) -41.69

Select Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProFrac.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 6 0 2.86 Select Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ProFrac and Select Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ProFrac presently has a consensus price target of $26.75, suggesting a potential upside of 62.52%. Select Energy Services has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.92%. Given Select Energy Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Select Energy Services is more favorable than ProFrac.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and Select Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac N/A N/A N/A Select Energy Services -1.35% -5.29% -3.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Select Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Select Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ProFrac beats Select Energy Services on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services. The Water Infrastructure segment develops, builds, and operates semi-permanent and permanent pipeline infrastructure solutions to support oil and gas well development. The Oilfield Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and provides a suite of chemicals, water treatment solutions, and services used in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, production, pipelines, and well completions, including polymers, viscosity, crosslinkers, friction reducers, surfactants, buffers, breakers, and other chemical technologies to pressure pumping service companies. This segment also offers production chemical solutions for underperforming wells and ancillary oilfield services comprising corrosion and scale monitoring, chemical inventory management, well failure analysis, and lab services. Select Energy Services, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

