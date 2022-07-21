Helium Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Helium has a market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $11.89 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $9.46 or 0.00041234 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Helium has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00109680 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000579 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00019228 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001509 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00244109 BTC.
- Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007931 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000168 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000253 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,268,503 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
