Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Down to $42.86

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.86, but opened at $40.69. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $39.53, with a volume of 6,996 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HP. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 8.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,628,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,000,000 after buying an additional 470,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after purchasing an additional 267,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,135,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,977,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,606,000 after purchasing an additional 434,747 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.