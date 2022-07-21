Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.76. Hemispherx BioPharma shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 44,441 shares traded.
Hemispherx BioPharma Stock Performance
Hemispherx BioPharma Company Profile
Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hemispherx BioPharma (HEB)
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
- Is Netflix Still A Buy After Losing 1 Million Subscribers?
- Are General Electric’s Downgrades A Warning Sign Or A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Hemispherx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemispherx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.