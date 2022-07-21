Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 137 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $83.27 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day moving average is $84.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

