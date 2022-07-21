Heritage Investors Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,465 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of General Motors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,636,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $95,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.06.

General Motors Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.