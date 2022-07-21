Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $227,000 Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG stock opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average is $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,533.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,533.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,960 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.