Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $123.32 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.63 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.75.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.46.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.