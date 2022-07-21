Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,087 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAK. Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE TAK opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile



Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

