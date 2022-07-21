Heritage Investors Management Corp Makes New $247,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,179 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,103,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 24,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 322,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 115,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.24.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.15. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

