Heritage Investors Management Corp Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $220.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.67 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.93.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

