Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 5,425 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,825 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.76 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.36.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

