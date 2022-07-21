Heritage Investors Management Corp Trims Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,711 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $105.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.33. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $165.00 target price on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.53.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

