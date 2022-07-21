HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 27,238 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.83.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.70 million, a P/E ratio of 140.45 and a beta of -0.03.
HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter.
HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.
