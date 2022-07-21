HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 27,238 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.83.

HH&L Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.70 million, a P/E ratio of 140.45 and a beta of -0.03.

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of HH&L Acquisition

About HH&L Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 302.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 70,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 53,173 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.