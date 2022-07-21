HNP Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.66. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

