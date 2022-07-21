HNP Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 757.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 38.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $147.69 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $260.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.16 and its 200 day moving average is $149.29.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

