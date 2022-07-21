HNP Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

HNP Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,629 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS FLOT opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

