HNP Capital LLC Has $56.02 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HNP Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 24,302.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,969 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVV opened at $396.76 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $392.29 and a 200-day moving average of $425.11.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

