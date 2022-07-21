HNP Capital LLC Makes New $8.01 Million Investment in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 57,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,017,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Performance

Shares of LSI stock opened at $116.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.33 and a 200-day moving average of $127.54.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.