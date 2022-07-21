HNP Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 47,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 204,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VLO stock opened at $109.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

