HNP Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 18,562 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $6,077,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.80.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $283.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.27 and a 200 day moving average of $307.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

