HNP Capital LLC Takes $6.98 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 167,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,000. HNP Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of SPYV opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $42.99.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
