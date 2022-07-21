HNP Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,631,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.2% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 71,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 93,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

IWM stock opened at $181.49 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.15 and a 200-day moving average of $192.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.